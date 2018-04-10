Did Ryan Serhant just discover the secret to a happy marriage?

With two TV shows and a book coming out in September, the Million Dollar Listing New York star doesn’t have much time for a normal work-life balance. Luckily, he has a little trick up his sleeve to help ensure he and wife Emilia Bechrakis stay on the same page.

“It took me a while to figure out, but including each other in your entire daily life” is the key, he tells PEOPLE Now. “Which is actually pretty common sense when you think about it. I’ll BCC her on emails so that she’ll know what I went through during the day.”

Bechrakis and Serhant, who has a new spinoff, Sell It Like Serhant, premiering on Bravo on April 11, tied the knot in July 2016 in a lavish ceremony on the Greek island of Corfu. Although Bechrakis appears on MDLNY and they filmed their beautiful nuptials for a Bravo special, she’s not a huge fan of the limelight.

“I think I was concerned about the over-exposure, and I’m not really that good with cameras,” she told PEOPLE at the time their wedding series aired in September 2016. “But in retrospect I’m really glad that we have this little piece of history.”

But with a few years of marriage under their belts, the New York–based reality stars are well-versed in how to tackle their jam-packed schedules without sacrificing the romance.

“That synergy in a relationship I think goes a really, really long way in any kind of busy relationship,” Serhant says.

Sell It Like Serhant premieres April 11 at 10p.m. EST on Bravo.