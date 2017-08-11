Fredrik Eklund's MDLNY Costars Send Sweet Congratulations on His Baby News: 'You Will be Incredible Fathers'

Fredrik Eklund is going to be a dad, and his costars couldn’t be happier!

The Million Dollar Listing New York star exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he and husband Derek Kaplan are expecting twins, a boy and a girl, this fall. Now, his Bravo buddies are taking to social media to share well wishes for the couple.

“All of this just happened. What an episode. What a life. What a season! What friends!!!” Ryan Serhant wrote on an Instagram following the Paris-set season 6 finale, in which Eklund found out the good news. “Huge congratulations…to my friend…Fredrik, on his big news. Emilia and I are so happy for you and Derek. You will be incredible fathers.”

Former MDLNY star and new Paris resident Luis D. Ortiz, who also made a cameo on the episode, took to Instagram to congratulate his friend on his family update, as well as hail Serhant and newcomer Steve Gold for their success.

Tonight Season Finale of MDLNY. Congratulations @fredrikeklundny @ryanserhant @stevexgold ❤️ and congrats to the producers and crew! Love you all! A post shared by Luis D. Ortiz (@luisdortiz) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

“It’s now the highest-rated season of Million Dollar Listing because I’m not there,” he jokes in the video above. “Fredrik, I love you. Ryan, I love you. Steve, welcome to the show. You finally made it through a complete season. Everybody liked you. The girls loved you. It’s amazing.”

Of course, the happiest member of the crew was Eklund himself, who posted the sweet photo below smooching with Kaplan alongside his emotional announcement. “We’ve been blessed two times over,” he writes. “It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love.”

Although they refrained from expressing their excitement on social media until the announcement, Eklund told PEOPLE that his castmates have been supportive of him throughout the entire process. “They’ve all been really respectful,” he says.

It’s been a long journey for Eklund and Kaplan, who experienced multiple miscarriages in the past, but the couple is now looking forward to meeting the newest additions to the family.

“I feel so much gratitude that this is happening,” Eklund says. “I feel so much love for them.”