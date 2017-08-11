Fredrik Eklund's MDLNY Costars Send Sweet Congratulations on His Baby News: 'You Will be Incredible Fathers'

Fredrik Eklund is going to be a dad, and his costars couldn’t be happier!
The Million Dollar Listing New York star exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he and husband Derek Kaplan are expecting twins, a boy and a girl, this fall. Now, his Bravo buddies are taking to social media to share well wishes for the couple.
“All of this just happened. What an episode. What a life. What a season! What friends!!!” Ryan Serhant wrote on an Instagram following the Paris-set season 6 finale, in which Eklund found out the good news. “Huge congratulations…to my friend…Fredrik, on his big news. Emilia and I are so happy for you and Derek. You will be incredible fathers.”
All of this just happened. What an episode. What a life. What a season! What friends!!! What co-workers 💜 Huge congratulations…to my friend…Fredrik, on his big news. Emilia and I are so happy for you and Derek. You will be incredible fathers 🙏 Steve – You're a beast and you belong on this show with us and the world knows that now! Looking forward to doing a deal with you next year (I owe you a big one…) 😬And LUIS! My boy! I miss you! Loved seeing you again in person and loved re-watching us tonight. You have a passion for life that I will forever envy. And you're still on your journey! And if the journey didn't have ups and downs, it wouldn't be fun! How awful would a roller coaster be if it just went up? 🤔 Emilia, my love, thank you for trusting me and staying by my side on OUR own roller coaster. I know it's insane sometimes, and really fast with lots of twists and turns, but that's what seat belts are for 😘 To our fearless producers Danielle and Nick, we wouldn't be here without you (or the crew!) You push us and you protect us and you make some badass TV GOLD 💪 To my team! I wouldn't exist without you! And to my Brooklyn team, I will see you all at our morning meeting tomorrow – don't forget! And to all of YOU – our fans: whether you only just saw this episode or you've been watching us for the past 6 years, THANK YOU. I love you and I want to meet and hang out with all of you (at my Masterclass in November – link in bio 😉) Until Season 7…. #READYSETGO
Former MDLNY star and new Paris resident Luis D. Ortiz, who also made a cameo on the episode, took to Instagram to congratulate his friend on his family update, as well as hail Serhant and newcomer Steve Gold for their success.
“It’s now the highest-rated season of Million Dollar Listing because I’m not there,” he jokes in the video above. “Fredrik, I love you. Ryan, I love you. Steve, welcome to the show. You finally made it through a complete season. Everybody liked you. The girls loved you. It’s amazing.”
Of course, the happiest member of the crew was Eklund himself, who posted the sweet photo below smooching with Kaplan alongside his emotional announcement. “We’ve been blessed two times over,” he writes. “It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love.”
We've been blessed two times over – we're six months pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl! It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love. We thank you for supporting us in this journey and your well wishes…. We are finally going to be dads! Finally! #grateful 👨👨👧👦
Although they refrained from expressing their excitement on social media until the announcement, Eklund told PEOPLE that his castmates have been supportive of him throughout the entire process. “They’ve all been really respectful,” he says.
It’s been a long journey for Eklund and Kaplan, who experienced multiple miscarriages in the past, but the couple is now looking forward to meeting the newest additions to the family.
“I feel so much gratitude that this is happening,” Eklund says. “I feel so much love for them.”