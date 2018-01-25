50 Cent's Colossal Connecticut Mansion Is Now 50% Off, Says His New Realtor, Fredrik Eklund

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s 50+-room Connecticut estate is ready for its close up.

The rapper, who listed his massive property in the town of Farmington in 2007 for over $10 million, has now lowered the asking price to $4.995 million. And he’s tasked a new realtor with unloading the long-standing listing: Million Dollar Listing New York star Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman, PEOPLE confirms.

New-dad Eklund will have to entice buyers to pick up the extravagant home, which includes 19 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, an indoor pool and hot tub, and a “substantial” night club, according to the listing. Multiple game rooms, a green-screen room, a recording studio, a full gym and a home theater can also be found in the 50,000-square-foot structure.

The palatial pad sits on approximately 17 acres. The lot features a pool, pond with fountain, basketball court, guesthouses, gardens, and a Playboy mansion-style grotto. When PEOPLE first reported on the listing in 2007, the latter was said to have a hot tub that seats 40 people.

Inarguably opulent, the house has had its fair share of problems. In May 2017, a Windsor, Connecticut, man allegedly broke into the mansion, according to CBS Connecticut. Nothing appeared to be stolen, and Jackson — who no longer lived there — reportedly laughed off the incident on social media in a post that’s since been deleted, writing, “What my house got robbed, I thought I sold that MF. LOL.”

But the storied history dates back to the original owner of the 1985-build, who was eventually jailed for embezzling millions from business investors. The house was bought back by a bank at a foreclosure auction, and later purchased by a Lithuanian businessman who filed for bankruptcy a year after.

Boxer Mike Tyson scooped it up next, and then listed it in 1996. It sat on the market for six years before it as awarded to his second wife, Monica Turner, in their divorce settlement. She then sold the estate to Jackson in 2003 for a reported $4.1 million.

Although the country home has a past filled with drama, Eklund likely won’t go down without a fight (and a successful sale). Page Six reports that the luxury realtor is filming for his Bravo series on Thursday at the property, and offering a lunch and “complimentary bus service,” for his curious high-end clients visiting from New York City.