Million Dollar Listing New York’s Fredrik Eklund is debuting his latest project: a song!

“Yes, it’s me singing!” the reality star captions his Instagram video. “I just dropped my new hit single, ‘IT GETS BETTER’ which I co-wrote and having so much fun with it!”

Eklund has already demonstrated his love for dancing in the streets, sharing clips on social media demonstrating his distinctive moves. He also recently celebrated his forthcoming Bravo series with Bethenny Frankel with a groove in the park. Now, he’s combining his high kicks with his previously undiscovered singing talents to give fans the ultimate happy track.

The luxury broker isn’t the first realtor to break into the music biz. Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott have also released a few tunes, most recently covering Flo Rida’s “My House.” Eklund also followed their lead by deciding to donate a portion of the profits from the song to a good cause.

“A quarter of the proceeds will go to anti-bullying charity,” he writes in the caption before signing off with his signature, “Much love and weeeee!”

Regardless of what your musical preferences, this jam will definitely have listeners echoing Fredrik’s other go-to phrase, “Yass hunni.”