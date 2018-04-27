New Dad Fredrik Eklund Lists His Tribeca Home for $6.5 Million: There Was 'So Much Magic Here'

Fredrik Eklund and his family are looking for a new home.

The Million Dollar Listing New York cast member and his husband, Derek Kaplan, are scooping up their nearly five-month-old twins Milla and Fredrik Jr. and moving out of their stunning apartment in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, now listed for $6.5 million with Douglas Elliman.

“Good bye to our apartment,” the reality star dad wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the property’s living room, which overlooks the Hudson River. “You were good to us.”

The couple decided to part ways with their 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath abode in search of a slightly bigger place for their family (they welcomed their babies via surrogate in November 2017). Although they feel they’ve outgrown the 2,241-square-foot residence, Eklund is still feeling sentimental about leaving his longtime home behind.

“All the good memories…” he captioned a shot of the dining nook. Another photo of a mirrored bathroom says, “On the market as of today.”

The marble-clad master bath held a lot of special moments for the luxury realtor. He wrote “Where we had the babies,” on an image of the space overall, and wrote “Milla’s first bath” alongside the 3,000-pound soaking tub.

The serene master bedroom with floor-to-ceiling “triple-paned and pin-drop quiet” windows, according to the listing, had “so much magic here.” One of his favorite spots, though, is his kids’ nursery, where he calls out their cribs and writes, “I feel a bit sad saying goodbye to this place.”

But as the snap of his living room, complete with 11-foot ceilings, a fireplace and custom bookshelves, says, “Someone will be very happy here.”

Other highlights of the renovated city pad include closets with LED lighting, white oak herringbone floors, a chef’s kitchen and a washer-dryer. Motorized shades are included for when the new owners want some privacy. The building also comes with a 24-hour doorman, additional storage and a gym overlooking the water.

“Bye bye beautiful home,” Eklund said on his final shot of the property, which is also available to rent for $22,500 per month. Although he has yet to announce where he’s relocating, they always have their palatial Connecticut estate to retreat to while they house hunt.