Bravo has just announced two new spinoffs of their hit series Million Dollar Listing New York, starring realtors Fredrik Eklund, 40, and Ryan Serhant, 32.

Eklund’s new gig has him teaming up with friend and fellow Bravolebrity, Bethenny Frankel.

The Real Housewives of New York star, 46, and Eklund’s series, which has a working title Bethenny and Fredrik Property Project, documents the two stars as they scout, buy and design luxury properties, in hopes of turning a serious profit.

Frankel took to Instagram on Thursday to share a festive photo with her new costar. Both are listed as executive producers on the project.

"Property Project" is BReal Productions' second tv show in production!!! #propertyproject #theBRealisback #bedrik #linkinbio A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

“’Property Project’ is BReal Productions’ second TV show in production!!!” she writes, adding their new BFF hashtag: #bedrik.

This isn’t the first time Eklund and Frankel have joined forces. Last year, the realtor sold her New York City apartment for full asking price, $6.95 million, in just one day.

Serhant’s show, Sell It Like Serhant, follows the realtor as he helps struggling salesmen learn his million-dollar tricks.

In an emotional Instagram post, Serhant wrote, “Even though I was almost hit by 2 cars and a bus, I just couldn’t contain myself and had to run out all of my energy in front of the Louvre.”

He also recounts his rocky road to success, including being fired from a soap opera and getting into real estate to pay his rent: “I cannot believe this journey….[From] getting onto Million Dollar Listing New York and being nominated for two Emmy Awards, to now having my OWN SHOW that I’m co-executive producing!!!!”

Although premiere dates have yet to be released for either show, it’s safe to say MDLNY fans are ready for some #Bedrick high kicks and a front row seat to Serhant selling 101.