WATCH: Million Dollar Listing LA Is Back with a Vengeance — and Its First Female Realtor

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles has its first-ever leading lady!

The tenth season of the hit Bravo series is returning on November 2, and with it comes Tracy Tutor Maltas, a top broker for Douglas Elliman. Working alongside returning cast member (and new dad) Josh Altman, mom of two Maltas is ready to make her mark as the show’s inaugural female real estate guru.

“Don’t be fooled by her charisma,” Altman warns in this exclusive trailer. “She’s a boss.”

But with her success as a serious seller, also comes a strained personal life.

“It’s very hard to juggle a career, a husband and two kids. Quite honestly, I haven’t found the balance yet,” she says. In another scene, Maltas is seen breaking down about the same subject, adding, “It’s hard, like, devastatingly hard.”

RELATED: MDLNY’s Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant are Both Getting Spinoffs — Here’s Everything We Know So Far (Including Where Bethenny Frankel Comes In)

The newcomer isn’t the only one primed for an emotional turn of events this season: Altman upsets wife Heather after telling her “I just don’t have the time” to discuss preparations for their baby girl (who was born in April).

As for Josh Flagg, a very public sparring match appears to go down between him and with now-husband Bobby Boyd.

“You are an adult. We are getting married next week. Be a man. Get a f****g life,” Boyd is seen saying to his fiancé.

MDLLA vet James Harris quickly tries to patch things up between the couple, advising Boyd that, “There’s no point in having an argument with someone you’re about to marry.”

RELATED: WATCH: RHONY’s Luann D’Agostino’s New Hamptons Home Has One ‘Spectacular’ Thing Her Old $9.45 Million Mansion Lacked

Madison Hildebrand and David Parnes are also returning, and bring plenty of client clashing (and helmet throwing) along with.

But there’s always a silver lining for the luxury realtors: “Business is booming,” Harris insists. “We’re seeing the biggest sales in the world, taking place right in front of us.”

For the full preview, watch the clip above and tune in to Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles November 2 at 9:00 p.m. EST on Bravo.