Million Dollar Listing L.A. Star David Parnes Marries Adrian Abnosi in Gorgeous French Villa

David Parnes and Adriana Abnosi tied the knot in the country of amour on Sunday.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and his bride said their vows in the famous French seaside Rothschild home, the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a tony town just outside of Nice, France.

Guests included Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky, who works with Parnes at the Agency.

Richards posted several snaps from the beautiful wedding on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. In one picture taken during the daytime, Richard captured the beautiful estate and gardens, writing, “Bon Jour!”

RELATED VIDEO: Does Kyle Richards Blame ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for Her Roller Coaster Relationship With Sister, Kim?

Wearing a beautiful lacy wedding dress, Abnosi looked stunning in the picture Richards took of the freshly-minted newlyweds.

Parnes and Abnosi have got engaged in September 2015 and had been dating two years prior to that. According to E! News, Parnes popped the question with a 4-carat cushion cut diamond when he proposed to his love in Capri, Italy, overlooking the sea.