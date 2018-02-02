Million Dollar Listing L.A.'s Tracy Tutor Maltas Files for Divorce from Husband of 13 Years

Tracy Tutor Maltas has filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, Jason Maltas.

Tutor Maltas was a new addition to the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles lineup this season and the first female realtor to appear on the show. The broker’s struggle to balance her demanding career and time with her family was central to the season.

In an update on the cast members’ lives at the end of the season 10 finale, it was revealed that, “Tracy’s been expanding her business and landed her first new development in West Hollywood,” and, “She recently filed for divorce from her husband Jason. They’re both committed to co-parenting and their primary focus remains their two daughters.”

“I have been in the business for 16 plus years and hustled my butt off while juggling being a mom to two amazing girls and wife to my husband,” the Douglas Elliman agent told PEOPLE ahead of the season premiere in November.

She alluded to the struggle of being a top-selling agent and a mom in a trailer for the show. “It’s very hard to juggle a career, a husband and two kids. Quite honestly, I haven’t found the balance yet,” she says. In another scene, Maltas is seen breaking down about the same subject, adding, “It’s hard, like, devastatingly hard.”

The couple share two daughters, Scarlett, 8, and Juliet, 11.