Miley Cyrus's Mom, Tish, Shows Off the Family's Nashville Home and Shares How to Get Their Look

The Cyruses may be a music family, but Miley‘s mom, Tish, and sisters, Noah and Brandi, are ready to prove they’re a design dynasty, too.

Tish is showing off the family’s farmhouse-modern Nashville abode, which she decorated, and sharing the furniture and decor items to bring their eclectic, country look into your own home.

Her picks, curated from the online vintage marketplace Chairish, range from a trendy, curved bamboo chair with a bohemian vibe to a quirky glass mushroom-shaped lamp.

“Right now, I’m obsessing over vintage mid-century pieces and I can always find the perfect piece on Chairish,” says Tish. “I can get lost looking and dreaming for hours on end. Sometimes, I will find a vintage piece that is so special it will inspire me to decorate an entire room around it.”

Though Tish is based in Nashville, her 30-year-old daughter, Brandi, with whom she starred in Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer on Bravo, says her style hails from the West Coast.

“Brandi always tells me, I’ve become California boho chic,” she says. “I love clean lines, but it has to feel warm, homey and welcoming.”

But no matter her inspiration, her ethos is down-home. "As a family we love to come together," she says, "so I never want it to feel stuffy where someone feels like they can't kick their feet up. That's the Nashville gal in me."

