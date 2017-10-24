Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander's Honeymoon Destination Is an Under-the-Radar Celeb Vacation Hotspot

After tying the knot in a private Ibiza ceremony, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander headed for a vacation destination that has become a magnet for celebs: Verona, Italy.

The newlyweds were spotted eating out and stopping for photos with fans in Bologna, Florence and Verona.

The last, an undeniably romantic city — Romeo and Juliet was set here — has been a low-key getaway spot for stars who want to forgo the country’s more obvious A-list destinations like Capri, Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast. (Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna are both rumored to have homes in the area.)

Julia Roberts paid a visit in September to celebrate her new campaign for the European hosiery brand Calzedonia and later attended the company’s annual runway “Leg Show,” where she called her first visit to the city “beautiful and perfect.”

Not a selfie 📸! Julia Roberts mastering multitasking on a @Calzedonia press break #FaceTimeFamilyTime and touch ups by @sergenormant and @genevieveherr skirt @givenchyofficial shirt @equipmentfr shoes @longchamp TIGHTS CALZEDONIA ❤️@engelmanandco A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Katie Holmes and model Irina Shayk both toured Casa de Giulietta, home to Juliet’s balcony and a popular tourist attraction, in October. The stars were in town for Intimissimi on Ice, an annual event at Arena of Verona that combines ice skating and opera.

Getting ready for #intimissimionice @intimissimiofficial #ad A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Oct 6, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

Shayk, who welcomed daughter Lea De Seine with boyfriend Bradley Cooper in April, brought her mom as her guest. “Ma and I in Verona,” she captioned an Instagram shot from the event.

Ma and I in Verona✨Thanks for having us at #IntimissimiOnIce and to @alexandrevauthier for my emerald dress💚😘 .. and @mimiluzon ❤️❤️❤️📸 by @ingarubenstein A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Oct 6, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Looking to vacation in Italy like the stars? Be sure to hit Florence, where Anna Camp and Skylar Astin honeymooned; Lake Como, a favorite destination of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (who also married there), or go for a countryside-crossing road trip like Vanessa Hudgens and boyfriend Austin Butler.