Melissa and Joe Gorga are ready to say goodbye to their Montville, New Jersey, mansion and are listing the luxurious pad for $3.5 million.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars’ 16-room, 9,100-square-foot home is represented by realtor Jason Failla and hit the market on Monday, NJ.com first reported.

“My family and I have so many amazing memories in this house; Joe and I built and designed it from the ground up,” Melissa tells PEOPLE. “However, we decided it was time for a change and we’re excited to see where life brings us next.”

Melissa, 38, and Joe, 38 purchased the property, which is in the affluent “Pond” section of Montville, for $950,000 in 2007, according to property records.

Their mansion has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and includes a recording studio, Hampton-style pool, movie theater, two-story library, gym, hair salon, wine boutique and custom lounge.

Three years ago, the Gorgas were at the center of a legal battle in 2014 with former tenant Kai Patterson, to whom they leased the mansion when they moved to Franklin Lakes. They sued and sought to evict Patterson for nonpayment of rent when he “had withheld rent payments from April through July because he said [Joe] had failed to make promised repairs to the house,” according to NJ.com. In September of that same year, Patterson announced that he would move out; the Gorgas returned to the Montville mansion.

“As you can see we are back in our house in Montville and we couldn’t be happier. It is our home! We have been in that house since Antonia was two-years-old and the boys were born there. We did build the house in Franklin Lakes and it is currently on the market for sale. It’s a beauty!” Melissa wrote in her BravoTV.com blog in July 2016.

The couple wed in 2004 and share three children: daughter Antonia and sons Gino and Joey.

