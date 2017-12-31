Melissa Gorga and Family Stay in $23K Presidential Suite on Luxe Jamaican Vacation

Melissa Gorga knows how to vacation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, her husband, Joe, and their three children, Antonia, 12, Gino, 10, and Joey, 7, spent the holidays in Montego Bay, Jamaica, courtesy of the luxurious IBEROSTAR Rose Hall Suites.

According to sources, the family and their nanny stayed in the hotel’s Presidential Suite, which consists of two rooms plus an adjoining junior suite. For this time of year, the total for the room plus the all-inclusive program comes to roughly $23,000.

Witnesses at the five-star resort told PEOPLE of Gorga, “She loved the food at the hotel,” and that “she made positive comments about the people here, saying that they are ‘warm and friendly.'”

The 2,095-square-foot suite features an oversized bedroom with king bed, a large living room, a separate dining room and kitchenette, a private wrap-around terrace with ocean views and sun loungers, plus an oversized whirlpool tub in the bathroom. The suite is connected to an oceanfront junior suite, where her three kids likely bunked up.

Sources say the reality star spent her days sunbathing and enjoying activities like the hotel’s lazy river, before dining at the on-site restaurants and taking in the property’s live shows at night.

The Housewives star posted a few photos from her vacation on Instagram, looking super fit in a black cut-out one-piece while walking on the beach. She also posted one with the whole family, which she captioned, “God I love them”.

Gorga isn’t the only celeb to escape to Rose Hall. Jennifer Hudson, Rob Kardashian, Usher, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have also stayed at the five-star hotel.