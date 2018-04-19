Melanie Griffith is moving on from her Aspen getaway.

The 60-year-old actress’ 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 7,391 square-foot mountain home is on the market for $4.8 million with Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker.

Griffith had previously tried to sell the property back in 2015 in the wake of her divorce from husband Antonio Banderas, Variety reported. The listing price then was $9.9 million. Griffith is the sole seller on the new listing.

Over the years, Griffith has been spotted spending time in Aspen during the holidays with family, including former husband Don Johnson, stepson Jesse Johnson and daughter Dakota Johnson; and friends, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner.

Her private retreat backs up to Aspen Mountain with picturesque views of Aspen Highlands Ridge and the Conundrum Valley. The setting, about 10 miles outside of the Colorado town, allows access to year-long seasonal activities, from summertime fun to celeb-frequented ski slopes.

Among the property’s many luxe amenities are an open-concept gourmet kitchen with commercial-style, stainless-steel appliances, ceramic tile countertops, and a butcher block-topped island; and, in the grand living room, a freestanding stone fireplace and extra-wide wood plank floors.

Vaulted ceilings and gabled windows bring in plenty of light, while a wrap-around brick patio with built-in fire pits. Bonus spaces include a separate billiards room and a stunning custom wine cellar with a tasting room.