Mel Gibson Asks $17.5 Million for His Castle-Like Malibu Estate: See Inside

The actor is parting ways with his elaborate California abode

Mel Gibson's Malibu Mansion

Mel Gibson’s fairytale Malibu castle is looking for a new king. The actor — who welcomed his ninth child, son Lars, in January — has listed his palatial pad with Compass agents Britt Elizondo and Damon Skelton for $17.5 million, according to Trulia. Two pools, a detached guest house and a gym certainly make it appropriate for the modern family, but the design of the 5-bed, 4.5-bath estate channels some major Braveheart vibes.

Old-School Charm

The foyer of the 6,578-square-foot house looks like it was ripped straight from a European manor, with soaring ceilings, wood beams and dramatic iron chandeliers.

The listing also includes a separate guest house and access to a private beach and tennis club.

Living in Luxury

The sitting room features an imposing stone fireplace and wood-lined ceilings. Gibson has outfitted the space with colonial statues, leather armchairs and a rocking horse.

Dapper Displays

An intimate library showcases more leather furniture, a classic library ladder and an array of religious relics.

Bedroom Beauty

Rustic, painted-wood floors and yet another fireplace create a country feel in this bedroom, which also features a large chandelier and leather-lined feature wall.

Kick-Back Bath

A double vanity, freestanding soaking tub and walls of windows give this spacious bath a cottage-inspired upgrade.

Old Meets New

A screened porch continues the rustic-medieval mash-up with stone- and wood-covered walls. 

Swimming Scene

The property includes a private sun deck, two pools — a leisure spot (pictured) and a lap pool for exercise — and a hot tub nestled into 5.55 acres.

