Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Ground on Her 'Dream Home' After Announcing Housewives Exit

Meghan King Edmonds is digging in on her “dream home” in Missouri.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, who announced her departure from the series in January, shared that she “(finally) broke ground” on her family’s new Midwestern home base on Thursday. In a pair of photos posted to her Instagram Edmonds posed with her 14-month-old daughter, Aspen, and former St. Louis Cardinals player turned sportscaster husband, Jim.

“It’s really happening!” Edmonds, 33, writes. She adds, “We have such a nice digger to stop his digging to take this family pic of this historic moment!”

The couple is relocating to be closer to Jim’s two youngest children from a previous relationship. “I wanted to spend more time with my husband during baseball season and more time with my two young step kids who live full-time in St Louis,” Edmonds wrote of her “bittersweet” decision to leave the show after three seasons in a lengthy blog post.

“I arrived at this multi-faceted decision after much thought, and then I thought some more,” she wrote. “As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some trying of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer.”

She underwent IVF treatments in season 11 and gave birth to Aspen in season 12.

Edmonds, who is now expecting twin boys, says she knew while filming the season 12 reunion five weeks pregnant that she “was done.”