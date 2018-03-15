Matt Lauer has lowered the price of his Hamptons estate over $5 million since listing it over a year-and-a-half ago.

The disgraced Today host, who was fired in November for alleged sexual misconduct at work, has his 6-bedroom, 8-bath Sag Harbor, New York, estate on the market at $12.75 million after a price decrease this month. Lauer originally listed the property for $17.995 million in July 2016.

The latest drop cut $2.1 million off the asking price, according to Realtor.com. According to Observer, he reduced it twice before: by $1 million in September 2016 and again in June 2017, to $14.9 million.

The home is set on 25 acres that include a heated pool, pool house, wet bar and tennis court. The estate grounds were designed by Anna Wintour’s landscape architect, Miranda Brooks, and have “secret” gardens. Inside, Daniel Romualdez, a favorite of fellow Hamptons homeowners Tory Burch and Ina Garten, executed the decor.

Matt Lauer home Jake Rajs; Anthony Harvey/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

Matt Lauer home Jake Rajs

Matt Lauer home Jake Rajs

The ex anchor, 60, has been laying low on Long Island, where he has owned several properties, since the scandal broke to focus on his family.

Shortly after his firing, photographers spotted Lauer driving out of his home in nearby North Haven wearing sunglasses.

Architectural Digest reports Lauer bought that $36.5 million house from actor Richard Gere in 2016. The beachfront Strongheart Manor features a 14,000-square-foot main house with two guesthouses and a basketball court on six acres.

Matt Lauer Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

PEOPLE confirmed in December that Lauer and wife Annette Roque had removed their rings after rumors broke that he was often unfaithful to her — though a source said Lauer was “fighting to save the marriage.”

“He doesn’t want a divorce,” the source said at the time. “Both of them, their first thought is their children.” The couple have been married for 19 years and share three kids together: sons Jack, 16, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.