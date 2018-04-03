Matt Lauer's Manhattan Apartment Where He Got Fired Is on the Market for $7.35 Million

Matt Lauer is ready to shed another serious piece of real estate.

The disgraced anchor’s Manhattan apartment is on the market for $7.35 million, according to Page Six. The outlet also reports Lauer’s firing by NBC News head Andy Lack in November following allegations of sexual misconduct took place at the home.

A listing on StreetEasy describes the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom co-op as being in “triple-mint condition in perfect taste with a classic layout, elegant room proportions and a spectacular master bedroom suite.”

Located just three blocks from Central Park and about 15 blocks north of Rockefeller Plaza, where Today is located, the home features a private elevator, multiple ovens and a library. Decor includes a wood burning fireplace and custom bookshelves.

Lauer and wife Annette purchased the apartment in the Lennox Hill neighborhood of Manhattan’s Upper East Side for $5.882 in 2004, according to Architectural Digest. The magazine notes that the 1920s, neoclassical-style building was also once home to imprisoned former financier Bernie Madoff.

The former Today host, 60, lowered the asking price on his 6-bedroom, 8-bath Sag Harbor, New York, estate last month. It is now on the market at $12.75 million after Lauer originally listed the property for $17.995 million in July 2016.

The TV journalist has been laying low on Long Island, where he has owned several properties, since the scandal broke and is focussing on his family. Shortly after his firing, photographers spotted Lauer driving out of his home in nearby North Haven wearing sunglasses.

PEOPLE confirmed in December that Lauer and his wife had removed their rings after rumors broke that he was often unfaithful to her — though a source said Lauer was “fighting to save the marriage.”

“He doesn’t want a divorce,” the source said at the time. “Both of them, their first thought is their children.” The couple have been married for 19 years and share three kids together: sons Jack, 16, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.