Mario Lopez just snagged the title of best big brother with a major home makeover for his sister.

The Extra co-host told My Houzz that he and his younger sister, Marissa Wong, have been close from day one.

“I’ve always felt very blessed to have someone that has my back no matter what,” he says in the latest episode of Houzz.com’s celebrity home reno series. “She’s not just my sister, she’s my best friend.”

Wong is also one of the only members of his family to have left their home state of California — she now resides with her husband and four kids in Texas — Lopez explains of his most independent sibling.

But with such a big family, “She doesn’t take a lot of time for herself,” he says. “So I’d like to do something nice for her, which I know would help her out with the kids, and all the family can benefit.”

Because dance had always been the duo’s “common bond,” Lopez decided to surprise Marissa with a brand-new addition atop her garage that includes a fitness studio, lounge area, meditation room and plenty of space for jam sessions.

Lopez, who has two kids of his own, couldn’t get the job done all on his own, so he teamed up with local Houzz professionals, Cindy Aplanalp-Yates of Chairma Design Group and contractor Matt Sneller of Sneller Custom Homes to create the mini retreat. Marissa’s husband, Kailee, also kept a close eye on the renovation, pitching in to help create the bonus space of his wife’s dreams.

“I’m really excited about this addition because I think it’s going to have a huge impact on her life as a little oasis and retreat for her,” Lopez says.

The crew used tropical wallpaper, a variety of lanterns, touches of green and neutral furnishings that resulted in a stylish, but truly zen, extension of their home. And thanks to the kitchenette, bathroom, and living room, Marissa’s family can put the area to good use for slumber parties, movie nights, or even spur-of-the-moment recitals. Plus, it can serve as a guest room for when Lopez visits.

“I’m beyond happy,” Wong says. “He is absolutely the best big brother anybody could ever ask for.”

For the full details, watch the video above and visit Houzz.