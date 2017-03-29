PHOTOS: Inside Mariah Carey’s $25 Million Cabo Birthday Rental

All we want for Christmas (or birthday) is to live like Mariah Carey, dahling!

The elusive chanteuse recently celebrated her 47th birthday with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in Cabo San Lucas at the Casa Fryzer mansion, which has been dubbed as the most exclusive home rental in all of Los Cabos.

Once on the market for a whopping $25 million, the 8,291-square-foot retreat is hidden within the ultra-exclusive Villas del Mar gated community of Palmilla. There are no homes above able to look down, making it the most private home in the area.

Thank you @casafryzer for this beautiful home in #cabo 😘 And thanking everyone for all of my anniversary love and wishes 💐❤️🎉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: Ask Yourself These Questions Before You Buy A Home

Amenities include six bedrooms, two master suites, ten bathrooms, private screening theatre as well as over 27,000-square-feet of outdoor space with a 2,000-square-foot infinity pool, and a full-time house staff of five that includes private chef, butler, driver, and cleaning staff.

The home’s pièce de résistance is the sweeping view of the Baja coastline and Sea of Cortez.

“Thank you @casafryzer for this beautiful home in #cabo And thanking everyone for all of my anniversary love and wishes,” Carey captioned a photo of herself posing inside the rotunda-style living room.

True love ROC and ROE #demkids 💖 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Let's take it back to when Joe Jonas was enjoying his week long stay at Casa Fryzer! #WayBackWednesday #JoeJonas #DNCE #Squad #RealEstate #Cabo #LuxuryRealEstate #LuxuryRetreat A post shared by Casa Fryzer (@casafryzer) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:59am PST

And Carey isn’t the only celebrity who has stayed at Casa Fryzer this year. Joe Jonas spent a one-week vacation with his DNCE band mates and friends in early January.

If you want to rent Carey’s birthday villa, you’ll have to pay up $10,295 per night or a $15,450 a weekend for a three-night minimum stay.