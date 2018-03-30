Maren Morris Shows Off Her 'Ray of Sunshine' Ryan Hurd Swimming with the Sharks on Honeymoon

Newlyweds Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are meeting in the middle… of the ocean!

The country stars made things official on March 24 with a ceremony in Nashville, and have since jetted off on a romantic honeymoon where they’ve been swimming with sharks and taking in some stunning scenic views (including their breakfast).

The couple kicked back beneath a private, grass-roof beach hut surrounded by white sand, palm trees and turquoise water on Thursday. And the singer gave a hint about their vacation destination in a video shared on social media: “Bad locals,” she captioned the clip showing the couple practicing some phrases in the local tongue.

Morris and Hurd both shared photos of this impressive breakfast spread that highlights equally noteworthy views beyond the tasty tablescape. It appears they’re shacking up in an over-water bungalow, commonly found in areas like French Polynesia and the Maldives. As for what they’re snacking on, their morning feast includes eggs Benedict with a side of coffee and orange juice.

Morris captured her husband in a fishy situation as he swam alongside stingrays and sharks on Friday.

“My ‘ray’ of sunshine,” she wrote alongside a picture of Hurd getting cozy with the sea creature. In another video, he sits just above the water as sharks swim around his feet.

The trip immediately followed the country sweethearts’ Southern nuptials at The Cordelle in Nashville. The bride wore a custom dress by designer Cavanagh Baker — which was inspired by her own mother’s gown — and Hurd opted for a navy-blue suit. Dancing down the aisle to Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On” and altering her dress so she could remove the train at the reception kept the vibe casual, reinforcing the laid-back aesthetic Morris planned for the day.

“We just want it to feel like a party,” she told PEOPLE in October. “We don’t want it to feel stuffy or have this long 18-course dinner. We want it to be like us. There’s definitely going to be margaritas and some Motown music and my dog will be there. It’s going to be a complete reflection of both of our styles and tastes and I’m so excited to share it with everybody.”