SAG AWARDS

Mandy Moore Settles Into Her New Midcentury Modern-Style Home in Pasadena

By @alexiafedz

Updated

C Flanigan/Getty Images; (Source: Mandy Moore Instagram)

Mandy Moore‘s new home is her dream come true.

The This Is Us actress recently purchased a house in Pasadena, California, a neighboring city to Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Moore, 32, is ready to remodel and redecorate her midcentury model-style house, as she hinted in an Instagram post on Friday, alongside her designer and architect.

“After an exhaustive search, I finally found a new place to live and I am beyond thrilled to turn it into a home with the help of these talented ladies,” she wrote. “Let’s get to work, @embbly and @sarahshermansamuel.”

Her new digs, located in the Linda Vista area of Pasadena, sold for about $2.56 million.

The house, built in 1950 by noted architect Harold Zook, sits on a hilltop with a panoramic view of surrounding mountains, says the Los Angeles Times. In addition, the paper says Moore’s new place comes with a centerpiece fireplace in the living room, a built-in wine storage and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to the patio and backyard.

The actress and singer sold her home in Los Feliz last year, after separating from ex-husband Ryan Adams, a listing agent confirmed to PEOPLE in October. The house, which sold for $2.95 million, was originally bought by Moore in 2002 for $1.725 million. The actress lived there for almost 14 years before putting it on the market.

After the couple tied the knot, they shared the Mediterranean-style abode for six years before filing for divorce in January 2015.

 