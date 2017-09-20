Mandy Moore Reveals Her Major Home Renovation Is Still Down to the Studs: 'Will We Be in Here by December?'

Mandy Moore’s home remodel is well underway!

The This Is Us star is in the midst of a major renovation and is sharing updates about the process on social media. From retro stone to a massive pool, it’s safe to say the newly engaged actress’s future pad is going to be a show-stopper.

“Lots happening here,” Moore, 33, says in an Instagram Stories video tour of the midcentury pad, which she bought in January for a reported $2.56 million, in full-on construction mode.

The future kitchen — that already boasts floor-to-ceiling windows — is slated to include terrazzo floors. She later asks viewers to vote 1, 2, or 3 from her selection of samples, admitting, “I’m still feeling number two.”

Meanwhile, the master bedroom she’ll share with fiance Taylor Goldsmith is being prepped for “a major built in bed situation,” according to the below snap Moore borrowed from her designer, Sarah Sherman Samuel.

One bath is slotted to be Jack-and-Jill style, while a peek at the future master shows a gold faucet from Rejuvenation. “Plumbing’s up and running!” she exclaims after her architect Emily Farnham accidentally turns on the tap.

In addition to the gilded centerpiece, the space also boasts a hillside vista. “We’ll have a little bit more of a private view than this,” she says.

Her snaps reveal a large pool that takes up a solid portion of the backyard. After checking out the “new concrete footprint,” behind the house, she and Samuel take a look at a sampling of décor ideas.

“I like all that,” she says at the collection of leather chairs, stone slabs and a gray sofa, adding, “But not that coffee table.”

The work is just getting started, Moore’s photo frenzy shows she’s enjoying her dip in the DIY world — although she might be learning the first lesson of remodeling the hard way.

“What do you think?” she says with a laugh. “Will we be in here by December?”