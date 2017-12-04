Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been hiding out in Mandy Moore’s home.

The This Is Us star has frequently documented her midcentury pad’s major renovation on social media, and she may have just unearthed her most surprising discovery yet.

“By far the creepiest detail of this house, is the weird…who is that?” she says in a video posted to her Stories that shares inside the structure. “Is that Selena Gomez? Why is it under my fireplace?”

RELATED: Mandy Moore Opens Up About Building a Home with Taylor Goldsmith: ‘I’m Ready To Start Over’

Mandy Moore/Instagram

The side-by-side posters of a bright-eyed Swift and Gomez appear to have autographs included, only making their placement that much more unusual for the previous tenant. “This is under the hood of our fireplace,” her caption reads. “The weirdest detail ever.”

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Besides this hidden gem, Moore and her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith‘s remodel appears to be going smoothly. Two videos outside follow the progress of her outdoor kitchen. A concrete base is the focal point piece at the moment, and will include wood grain on the sides — a feature Moore says, “Is so cool.”

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore/Instagram

She continues her tour with photos of white built-ins that prove “painting has commenced.” A peek inside the master bath highlights gorgeous marble counters atop a chic midcentury vanity.

Mandy Moore/Instagram

Mandy Moore/Instagram

RELATED: Bruce Willis’ Life at Home with Wife Emma and Two Daughters is ‘Filled with Joy’ and the ‘Chatter of Little Girls’

“The shell of a laundry room” is also coming along, proving they’ve made significant progress since her last round of updates.

Although it’s unclear if she’ll make her December move-in goal, at least she has a jump-start on her gallery wall thanks to her unexpected (and so priceless) artwork.