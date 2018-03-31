Mandy Moore Fulfills Dream of Climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro with Fiancé Taylor Goldsmith by Her Side

Most actors would want to take a relaxing vacation during their break between filming seasons of their hit TV show.

Mandy Moore? She climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

The 33-year-old This Is Us star summited the highest mountain in Africa this month, traveling on the adventure alongside a group of her closest friends including fiancé Taylor Goldsmith.

For Moore, the trip was a dream 15 years in the making.

“I have dreamed the dream of climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro since the age of 18,” Moore wrote on Instagram Friday. “Thanks to @eddiebauer, my partner in this adventure, this past week saw #1 on my bucket list come to fruition and I lived out one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences of my life with a few of my best friends.”

She had previously posted a photo of her crew on March 23, the day hike took off.

According to Travel + Leisure, it takes at least a week to complete a hike to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro — which, at 19,341 feet, is the world’s tallest freestanding mountain. With “the mountain itself hosting five different vegetation zones,” the journey to the top means climbers will encounter temperatures “varying from hot to freezing” and terrain varying from lush forests to dry deserts.

Moore shared a series of Instagram Stories from the hike as well on Friday, explaining that they had often hiked for 9 hours before stopping at camp.

Still, it was hard to wipe the smile off her face throughout her journey.

REALTED VIDEO: Mandy Moore Shows Off New Ring After Engagement To Taylor Goldsmith

Last year, Moore told Shape Magazine she hoped to scale the mountain on her and Goldsmith’s honeymoon.

“I do want to climb Mount Kilimanjaro,” Moore said. “That’s a bucket list item, maybe on the next hiatus; I’ve already told Taylor that I may incorporate it into the honeymoon,” she added.

And though the couple — who have been dating for over two years — haven’t yet walked down the aisle, the experience appeared to bring them even closer.

“This crew, 4 ever,” she labelled a photo of the two of them with their friends.