Bride-to-be Mandy Moore is celebrating!

The This Is Us star, who is engaged to musician Taylor Goldsmith, traveled up the California coast on Friday for a weekend away with her girlfriends. “The Best weekend ever to commence shortly,” she wrote on her Instagram Story before she embarked on the drive up north.

Moore, 34, share multiple behind-the-scenes videos on Friday of her “girls weekend” roadtrip — stopping for a coffee break, enjoying snacks in the car, road trip games and taking in the gorgeous coastal views — and tagged multiple friends in the first post, including Minka Kelly and costar Susan Kelechi Watson.

“Arts and Crafting our way to #UpstateCalifornia celebrating @mandymooremm 🎈👯‍♀️👰🏻🎉 watch out jewelry makers, these are 💎 #wildwildcountry #rajneesh #notcoachella,” Moore’s friend and hairstylist Ashley Streicher captioned a Boomerang Instagram video of necklaces of Moore’s face.

Blogger Emily Schuman, who is also one of Moore’s best friends and was tagged in a video shared by the actress, posted snapshots to Instagram of her packed suitcase for the weekend away, noting that attendees have a dress code.

“When a girls’ weekend calls for a dress code of ‘the colors of the rising or setting sun.’☀🌝” Schuman wrote. She also shared a snapshot of the sunny coast with the caption, “Big Sur bound.”

This past September, Moore, who turned 34 on Tuesday, got engaged to Goldsmith, a member of the indie rock band, Dawes.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told PEOPLE. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

While separated (Goldsmith is often on tour; Moore shoots This is Us in Los Angeles), “We spent hours FaceTiming each other,” she said. “We fell in love before we’d even really held hands or kissed or anything. It was great.”

For their big day, Moore said the couple isn’t planning any over-the-top nuptials.

“We are both pretty quiet, private people,” said Moore. “I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private — just for us.”

Most importantly, “I feel incredibly understood and supported,” said Moore of Goldsmith. “I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, ‘I got your back.’ I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together.”