American Airlines Passenger Tasered After Allegedly Inappropriately Touching Woman and Resisting Police

A man was tasered and arrested on board an American Airlines plane in Miami on Sunday night after allegedly touching a female passenger inappropriately.

According to an arrest report obtained by PEOPLE, the incident began after 28-year-old Jacob Garcia touched “a female passenger on board without her permission.”

Flight attendants attempted to resolve the situation by “moving Mr. Garcia to another seat,” but, the report details that he began “to scream and insult” the woman and her boyfriend, and the crew was forced to ask all other passengers to deplane for their safety.

Describing the incident, American Airlines said in a statement that “a disagreement occurred between two passengers on American Airlines flight #2446 from Miami to Chicago O’Hare.”

While “deplaning the entire aircraft,” American Airlines adds “a physical altercation between the same two passengers took place.”

“Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department. The same passenger was subsequently arrested by law enforcement,” they continued, adding that the flight departed later that night “with all remaining passengers.”

In a video recorded by a fellow passenger and posted on social media, Garcia can be seen asking three police officers, who are attempting to restrain and handcuff him, “What is the reason why you’re removing me from this plane?”

According to the arrest report, after Garcia “began to resist and pull away” from the police officers, one of them “decided to engage Garcia with his electronic control weapon” — a taser — “after clearing the area.”



The officer activated the taser 10 times in a period of 50 seconds, according to the report. Garcia at first seems unaffected by the “deployments” in video footage, but eventually appears to succumb to the device.

In a second video posted to social media, Garcia can be seen being escorted off of the airplane.

He continues to yell at the officers and other passengers as he’s removed from the terminal, and at one point “collapsed to ground in an effort to impede the officers’ efforts,” according to the arrest report.

During the struggle, Garcia also “reached and grabbed” for one of the officer’s handguns twice, the report states.

Garcia was booked on Monday morning and charged with battery, depriving an officer of a firearm, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and criminal mischief.

A spokesperson for the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center confirmed to PEOPLE Garcia is being held on a $6,000 bond and does not currently have a court date scheduled.