'Missing Our Little Shai!' Check Out Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd's Stunning Italian Honeymoon

Buon viaggio! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy, and it’s every bit as romantic as you might imagine.

The Dancing With the Stars lovebirds took to Instagram on Wednesday to document their trip so far, with Murgatroyd, 31, sharing a slideshow with photos of the two exploring the area’s stunning waterfront and cobblestoned streets.

In one photo, Murgatroyd leads her hubby by the hand up a flight of stairs before stopping to steal a kiss.

But of course, the stars are missing their 7-month-old son Shai Aleksander.

“Lake Como with my love,” Murgatroyd captioned the slideshow on Instagram. “We were blown away by the beauty! Missing our little Shai — this is our first trip away just the two of us.”

Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy, 37, shared a slightly different view of the city: his wife lounging peacefully on the bed in their hotel room.

“When your bed takes up most of the hotel bedroom and you don’t even mind…not even a little bit…” he captioned the post. “#BecauseComo.”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot on Saturday, July 8, at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. Baby Shai served as “prince of honor,” while Chmerkovskiy’s brother and fellow DWTS pro Val served as best man. Other DWTS wedding guests included Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess — all of whom were in the wedding party — as well as Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco and Candace Cameron Bure.

“I can’t speak for every girl, but when you first step onto that runway and see the love of your life at the end of the path waiting for you, I think that’s going to be a moment that I’ve always waited for — just to see his face,” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE before the nuptials. “I’ve always wanted to get married — and only get married once — so this is really special moment for me.”