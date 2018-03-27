Enrique “Kike” Hernandez just got a makeover for his new house.

The Los Angeles Dodgers utility recently purchased his dream house with wife Mariana, and the newlyweds partnered with Lamp Plus to furnish the space in a style that reflects their eclectic taste.

“I wanted the decor to represent ourselves,” Mariana, a former Miss Universe Puerto Rico, tells PEOPLE, “We both like modern styles but I didn’t want the space to feel cold. So I looked for pieces that still had warm elements, like rectangular cushioned headboards and a rustic distressed wood dining table with an iron base.”

Mariana says she had “complete freedom” with the design and turned to Pinterest to find inspiration.

Her favorite space in the couple’s new home is the warm and sophisticated dining room, but she was smitten even before there was even furniture in it. “We didn’t have a dining room in our previous apartment so I’m really not taking it for granted,” she says.

Her favorite items were the dining set with a table, chairs and bench. Kike prefers the living room with a TV panel and LED lights.

“The dogs and I like to watch a streaming show together that is actually intended for dogs,” Kike tells PEOPLE, “They really like watching this show so it seems to work.”

The Hernandezes aren’t the only newlyweds on the Dodgers. Several of Kike’s teammates got married during the offseason. The couple’s travel schedule caused some headaches for their makeover.

“Getting everything delivered and into our condo while we were away added challenges,” said Mariana.

“We’re glad to be all settled in now.”

Kike also travels constantly during the baseball season, which makes him even more grateful when he gets to spend time at home. He tells PEOPLE he loves “being able to lay down, take my shoes off and relax in a comfortable space.”

Courtesy of Kike Hernandez

According to Mariana their dogs are just as excited when he walks in the door. “They jump all over him and make excited sounds when they see him come in the door with his luggage,” she says.

As a welcome home gift, Lamp Plus even surprised the couple with custom pillows that feature the dogs’ faces.