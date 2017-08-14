Living Near This Grocery Store Could Increase the Value of Your Home

There are plenty of minor tweaks, updates, and improvements that will increase the value of your home, including what colors you should paint your walls, front door, and rooms to ensure top-dollar sales. There are also plenty of mistakes to avoid if you want to sell successfully.

But one “amenity” you can’t control has the potential to increase the value of your home, and you can see it clearly on Google Maps.

RELATED: Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence and Justin Timberlake All Live in The Same Apartment Building: Here’s Why

Owning a home near a certain beloved grocery store can positively affect the value of your home. According to ATTOM Data Solutions (and via realtor.com and moneyish.com), homes located near—you guessed it—Trader Joe’s have experienced, on average, a 5-year home price appreciation of 67%. (Added to the money you’ll save by shopping at Trader Joe’s, that’s quite a boon for your wallet.)

WATCH THIS: Love It or List It’s David and Hilary Actually Hate This Popular Design Trend

And it’s not just Trader Joe’s. Homes near Whole Foods experienced 52% appreciation on average, and homes near fan-favorite ALDI averaged 51% appreciation. We’ve always appreciated Trader Joe’s (and Whole Foods and ALDI), so it’s nice to hear that the housing market does too.

Break out Google Maps and get your bearings. If you’re near an established Trader Joe’s—or one that’s coming soon—you may benefit once it comes time to sell your home. Until then, being near these three stores (and TJ’s in particular) makes the weekly grocery run so much more convenient.

RELATED: Mel Gibson Asks $17.5 Million for His Castle-Like Malibu Estate: See Inside

When your favorite Mandarin orange chicken and dark chocolate peanut butter cups are just around the corner, it’s a win for you, your family, and (eventually) your real estate endeavors.

This article originally appeared on Southernliving.com