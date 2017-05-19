WATCH: Zach and Tori Roloff Give a Tour of Newborn Son Jackson's Mountain-Themed Nursery

Little People, Big World’s Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed their son, Jackson, earlier this month, and thanks to some creative shopping and a little DIY magic, their baby boy had the coziest nursery to come home to.

In a clip from their vlog, “Z and T Party of Three!,” the couple gives a tour of the sweet space, which sports an outdoorsy theme complete with mountain pillows, a plane mobile that’s Tori’s “favorite thing in the entire bedroom,” and a work of wall art that the new mom created herself.

“The cool thing about this, we have this mural that I painted with painters tape,” she says. “It’s actually really easy. Everyone thinks its really complicated but it’s not.”

Jackson’s crib features a few sentimental nods to family, most notably on the sheet that reads “I am a child of God” — a gift from Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy, and sister-in-law, Audrey, who are also expecting. A stuffed animal dog in the corner pays tribute to the couple’s late pup Sully, who Tori says, “is always with us.”

An already extensive collection of kids’ books, which Tori received in lieu of cards at her baby shower, ensures that their son will never run out of reading material, while décor pieces like a metallic clock and “Adventure” sign repurposed from the guest room add extra flair.

“I’m not really a huge fan of the classic stuff you find at the baby store,” she says. “So I just found stuff online and other places that we could use instead.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.