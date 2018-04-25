Lindsay Lohan's Childhood Home Lost to Foreclosure After Mom Dina Defaults on Mortgage

Dina Lohan has lost her home to foreclosure.

A New York judge has ordered that the 55-year-old’s Long Island, New York, house, where her daughter, Lindsay Lohan, grew up, should be sold at a public auction within 90 days, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

The order comes as a result of Dina reportedly defaulting on her mortgage and failing to respond to the foreclosure lawsuit. As of December 2017, she owed $1,492,784 on the property, which was due for payment in October 2017. Lindsay once gave her mother $40,000 to help her save the property, according to Page Six,

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Sells $1.8 Million West Hollywood Home Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock

JPMorgan Chase originally sued Dina for foreclosure in 2013, however they reportedly came to an agreement that put the legal battle on hold. In 2018, however, the bank reinstated the suit and pushed to take the house. Dina reportedly did not appear to her court date.

This isn’t the first time that the house has made headlines. In 2012, police were called to the home after the Mean Girls actress and her mom were involved in an altercation.

WATCH THIS: Lindsay Lohan Completes Her Community Service

“At 8:06 a.m. [police] got a call for a domestic disturbance. There had been some sort of verbal dispute between Lindsay and her mother that took place in a limo that was coming from New York City,” a spokesperson for the Nassau County Police Department told PEOPLE at the time.

RELATED: Matt Lauer’s Manhattan Apartment Where He Got Fired Is on the Market for $7.35 Million

No arrests were made and the mother-daughter duo were seen hugging outside of the property shortly after. They appear to have had another squabble in January 2016, when Lindsay wrote “sometimes it sucks when your mom isn’t there for you,” in a since-deleted social media post.

The two patched things up, though, and made a rare red carpet appearance together in December 2017, where Lindsay reaffirmed her decision to relocate to Dubai.

“I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life,” she said. “I don’t always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. And I think that’s really important.”