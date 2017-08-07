Home

NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt Has Sold His Manhattan Home for $6.4 Million

His wife is the listing agent for the luxury apartment



Jim Spellman/WireImage

Inside Lester Holt's NYC Apartment

NBC anchor Lester Holt has some breaking personal news to share: The veteran journalist, 58, has sold his Manhattan home for $6.4 million, according to Trulia

Holt took over the Nightly News after Brian Williams' departure in 2015. 

All in the Family

Holt shared the apartment, on the border of the city's Flatiron and NoMad neighborhoods, with his wife, Carol Hagen-Holt, who is conveniently a real estate agent and is representing the property along with Joann Wasserman of TOWN Residential

Great Wide Open

The 2,168-square-foot home is sprawling by New York City standards, with open living, dining, and kitchen areas and 11-foot ceilings. 

Chef's Kitchen

The open kitchen features bluestone countertops, high-end appliances and a built in espresso machine. 

Outside Endeavors

The listing also includes another New York real estate anomaly: outdoor living space. A 48-foot long terrace faces the luxury building's interior courtyard.

Parkfront Perch

Views across Madison Square Park from the main living spaces offer glimpses of the Met Life Building and the iconic Flatiron building (not pictured).

Indoor-Outdoor Living

The family-size apartment includes three bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath. At least two of the bedrooms open directly to the outdoors via a pair of French doors. 

A-List Neighbors

The sophisticated style of the recently remodeled building has attracted other famous residents as well. Chelsea Clinton reportedly owned a 10th floor apartment in the building with husband Marc Mezvinsky. 

The News Never Sleeps

Holt, who also moderated one of the 2016 presidential debates on NBC, has turned the third bedroom into an office and media room.

