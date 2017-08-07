Home
NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt Has Sold His Manhattan Home for $6.4 Million
His wife is the listing agent for the luxury apartment
Posted on
More
Tarek El Moussa on Producing His First Post-Flip or Flop Show with Ex Christina: 'The Future Is Bright'
1 of 9
Inside Lester Holt's NYC Apartment
NBC anchor Lester Holt has some breaking personal news to share: The veteran journalist, 58, has sold his Manhattan home for $6.4 million, according to Trulia.
Holt took over the Nightly News after Brian Williams' departure in 2015.
2 of 9
All in the Family
Holt shared the apartment, on the border of the city's Flatiron and NoMad neighborhoods, with his wife, Carol Hagen-Holt, who is conveniently a real estate agent and is representing the property along with Joann Wasserman of TOWN Residential.
3 of 9
Great Wide Open
The 2,168-square-foot home is sprawling by New York City standards, with open living, dining, and kitchen areas and 11-foot ceilings.
4 of 9
Chef's Kitchen
The open kitchen features bluestone countertops, high-end appliances and a built in espresso machine.
5 of 9
Outside Endeavors
The listing also includes another New York real estate anomaly: outdoor living space. A 48-foot long terrace faces the luxury building's interior courtyard.
6 of 9
Parkfront Perch
Views across Madison Square Park from the main living spaces offer glimpses of the Met Life Building and the iconic Flatiron building (not pictured).
7 of 9
Indoor-Outdoor Living
The family-size apartment includes three bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath. At least two of the bedrooms open directly to the outdoors via a pair of French doors.
8 of 9
A-List Neighbors
The sophisticated style of the recently remodeled building has attracted other famous residents as well. Chelsea Clinton reportedly owned a 10th floor apartment in the building with husband Marc Mezvinsky.
9 of 9
The News Never Sleeps
Holt, who also moderated one of the 2016 presidential debates on NBC, has turned the third bedroom into an office and media room.
See Also
More
Tarek El Moussa on Producing His First Post-Flip or Flop Show with Ex Christina: 'The Future Is Bright'
More
Tone It Up's Karena Dawn Transforms her Uber '80s California Home Into an Earthy-Chic Retreat: See Inside
Stop Everything and Shop These 14 Home and Furniture Sales Happening This Weekend
Chip Gaines Says He and Jo Will ‘Never’ Break Up After Alleged Rumors of a Split
Tarek El Moussa on Producing His First Post-Flip or Flop Show with Ex Christina: 'The Future Is Bright'