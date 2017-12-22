Home
Lenny Kravitz Just Designed the Most Amazing House in Los Angeles
See inside the singer’s latest side project
By Megan Stein
Posted on
More
1 of 10
Lenny Kravitz's New Gig
Lenny Kravitz has officially transitioned from rock star to design star. The signer turned interiors expert just put the finishing touches on this stunning Los Angeles home — his first residential project — and has now listed it with Williams and Williams for a cool $38 million.
2 of 10
Dream Team
Kravitz's company, Kravitz Design, teamed up with developers Branden and Rayni Williams, Lyons Development and Crest Real Estate to transform the 10,000-sq.-ft. estate into the ultimate rock star pad.
3 of 10
Los Angeles Lookout
The modern mansh, dubbed “The Stanley House,” sits pretty at the No. 1 promontory view lot in the city, offering total privacy and incredible 270-degree views.
4 of 10
Massive Master
This stunning sleeping spot is one of five bedrooms up for grabs, and includes a fireplace, outdoor balcony and custom furniture chosen by Kravitz himself.
5 of 10
Cool Closet
The definition of a dream closet, this monstrous walk-in offers plenty of storage and eye candy, thanks to the center waterfall island, backlit compartments and a TV showcasing the man of the hour.
6 of 10
Luxe Bath
This marble bath — one of seven in the home — boasts a floating vanity, pocket doors and a generously sized walk-in shower.
7 of 10
Basement Bar
Another amenity that comes with the steep price tag: your very own nightclub. “Disco Volante” can rival any hotspot in the city, thanks to velvet furnishings, a luxe bar area and an impressive entertainment system.
8 of 10
Rocking Kitchen
According to the listing, “the only budget was there was no budget; everything had to be the best.” That rule definitely applied to the kitchen that comes with a mix of wood and black cabinetry, stainless-steel finishes and a waterfall island.
9 of 10
Dreamy Dining Room
The dining room just off the cook space is equally show-stopping, allowing guests to cozy up by the fire while they enjoy the unbeatable views.
10 of 10
Elegant Exteriors
The landscaping is equally as stunning as the interiors, combining natural elements with the structure’s clean lines for the ultimate celeb-worthy entrance.