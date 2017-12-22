Home

Lenny Kravitz Just Designed the Most Amazing House in Los Angeles

See inside the singer’s latest side project

Lenny Kravitz has officially transitioned from rock star to design star. The signer turned interiors expert just put the finishing touches on this stunning Los Angeles home — his first residential project — and has now listed it with Williams and Williams for a cool $38 million.

Kravitz's company, Kravitz Design, teamed up with developers Branden and Rayni Williams, Lyons Development and Crest Real Estate to transform the 10,000-sq.-ft. estate into the ultimate rock star pad.

The modern mansh, dubbed “The Stanley House,” sits pretty at the No. 1 promontory view lot in the city, offering total privacy and incredible 270-degree views.

This stunning sleeping spot is one of five bedrooms up for grabs, and includes a fireplace, outdoor balcony and custom furniture chosen by Kravitz himself.

The definition of a dream closet, this monstrous walk-in offers plenty of storage and eye candy, thanks to the center waterfall island, backlit compartments and a TV showcasing the man of the hour.

This marble bath — one of seven in the home — boasts a floating vanity, pocket doors and a generously sized walk-in shower.

Another amenity that comes with the steep price tag: your very own nightclub. “Disco Volante” can rival any hotspot in the city, thanks to velvet furnishings, a luxe bar area and an impressive entertainment system.

According to the listing, “the only budget was there was no budget; everything had to be the best.” That rule definitely applied to the kitchen that comes with a mix of wood and black cabinetry, stainless-steel finishes and a waterfall island.

The dining room just off the cook space is equally show-stopping, allowing guests to cozy up by the fire while they enjoy the unbeatable views.

The landscaping is equally as stunning as the interiors, combining natural elements with the structure’s clean lines for the ultimate celeb-worthy entrance.

