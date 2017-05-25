Laura Dern’s Favorite Travel Memory Involves Woody Harrelson and a Tightrope

Laura Dern is not afraid to catch some air.

The Big Little Lies actress, 50, broke down her favorite travel moments for Conde Nast Traveler, and among some stunning locations (Marlon Brando’s private island in French Polynesia) and spectacular treats (the “crazy little baby wild strawberries” at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France), one special time in Minnesota stands out.

“I shot the film Wilson with Woody Harrelson in Minnesota, and we spent a lot of time on Lake Minnetonka,” Dern tells CNT. “Woody’s the wildest athlete I’ve ever met.”

The costars stayed active on set with some low-key activities like tennis, and some far riskier ones: “We’re kite surfing! Tightrope walking!” Dern recalls of her foray into extreme sports.

Harrelson, 55, proved a good influence not only on her fitness routine, but, thanks to a little friendly peer pressure, on her sense of adventure. “I ended up being so active,” she says, “because he was always like, “Come on, Dern!”

Dern next appears in the Twin Peaks reboot and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.