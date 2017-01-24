Chairs lined in Chanel tweed, a side table cinched with the gold belt of a Tom Ford gown — Caroline Stanbury‘s designer wardrobe can now have a place in every home.

The Ladies of London star, 40, isn’t chopping up her enviable threads, of course, but her closet does serve as direct inspiration for her fashionable new home collection. “Everyone’s obsessed with my wardrobe,” says the stylist turned realty star, “so I incorporated it into my line of furniture.”

The collection, created in collaboration with London-based interior design and development firm Earlcrown, includes 12 scene-stealing pieces ranging from lacquer dining chairs for $855 each to a dining table in colors like pale pink, yellow and pistachio for $5,642.

RELATED: Ladies of London Star Caroline Stanbury Shows Off Stunning New Home in Dubai



When Stanbury and her three children moved to Dubai to be near a new business opportunity for her husband, Turkish financier Cem Habib, Earlcrown’s CEO Bianca Ladow was tasked with decorating the family’s new home in just six weeks.

“I rented my house out in the U.K. furnished, so I didn’t have any furniture,” explains Stanbury of the whirlwind decorating job. “This is a 13,000-square-foot house — and trust me, for Dubai that’s quite small — and had to completely furnish it.” She met up with Ladow and had every single piece of furniture made for the house. Their creations would become Caroline Stanbury for Earlcrown.

The collection, which includes pieces like a channel-tufted velvet vanity seat with a brass base ($1,701) and an angular chaise inspired by an Issey Miyake gown ($2,662), is unapologetically girly and a bit over the top, much like Stanbury herself, or at least her TV persona.

WATCH THIS: Ladies Of London Star Caroline Stanbury Talks New Furniture Collection

“I think the reason I’m known from Ladies of London is my one-liners, being a little bit out there, a little bit ridiculous,” she says. “In the world we live in today, people need a little bit of release, to look at a bubble and go, ‘I love that. It’s fun and it’s pretty and it’s exciting.’ And if you look at the furniture, I think it’s all of those things. It makes me happy to look at it.”

RELATED: Inside Ladies of London Star Marissa Hermer’s New L.A. Mansion and Why She’s ‘Obsessed’ with Her Master Bathroom

But she’s quick to point out that you don’t have to be a fan of hers to enjoy her creations for the home: the pieces are completely customizable, so those weary of the pastel hues can still enjoy the luxe-looking shapes and finishes. “You don’t like my colors? Change it to whatever you like,” she says. Adding, “I’m Marmite anyway” — a reference to the divisive English condiment. “The people who don’t like it probably don’t like me. Hopefully there will be a lot of people who love it.”

Caroline Stanbury for Earlcrown is available now. E-mail design@ecmylife.com for details.

Ladies of London airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.