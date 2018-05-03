Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Baby Stormi Are Staying at this A-List Island Hideaway

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and baby Stormi are celebrating the rapper’s birthday in one of her go-to island destinations: Turks and Caicos.

The new mom – she and Scott, 26, welcomed their daughter in February — has jetted off to the island nation and is staying at the ultra-luxurious Amanyara resort with her loved ones.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian’s $650-Per-Night Birthday Airstream Comes with a Serious Wildlife Warning

The hotel is located on a secluded stretch of sand on the island of Providenciales, and offers the ultimate in A-list amenities.

In addition to the accommodations, which include a collection of multi-room villas overlooking private swimming pools, the eco-centric property also offers unique experiences like a turtle-tagging excursion that helps protect the local wildlife, a representative for Aman tells PEOPLE. The hotel itself is sited within an 18,000 acre nature preserve.

Guest pavilions start at $1,800 per night according to the hotel website.

Aman

The beauty mogul has a soft spot for the Caribbean country. She also celebrated her 19th birthday there, though on that occasion she rented a private compound to accommodate a big group of girlfriends, including her sister Kendall.

That $50 million property was comprised of 3 separate houses on 6 beachfront acres. The combined 23 bedrooms provided more than enough space for guests like Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder isn’t the only member of her family to visit Amanyara. Just a few weeks ago, her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a vacation in the same spot.

RELATED: Celeb Vacations: Jessica Simpson Teaches her Husband ‘the Art of the Closet Selfie,’ Pink and her Kids Hit the Beach and More!

Kim brought along husband Kanye West and daughter North, 4, while Kourtney had boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, and daughter Penelope, 5, tag along.

The group lounged at the resort’s unique pool pavilion, went stand-up paddle boarding, and visited a local rum bar.