Kristen Bell Is Battling a 'Trash Panda' Who Is Wreaking Havoc on Her Home

There’s an intruder at Kristen Bell’s house — and he’s not leaving without a fight.

“Hello, police, I would like to report an attempted break in,” the actress began in a video post on Instagram stories. “I believe the suspect is about 16 inches tall, between 35-45 lbs., adorably cute and determined to mess with me and my family.”

The suspect in question is indeed a raccoon, which Bell, 37, calls “a trash panda” in her caption. The sneaky critter has been causing quite the stir at the home The Good Place star shares with husband Dax Shepard, 43, and their two daughters, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 3, so far causing damage to the backyard and creating a hole in one of her walls.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Reveals How She and Kanye Keep Their White Furniture Safe from Their Kids

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Bell continued to describe the saga in a series of videos, the second of which she filmed in her little ones’ room. “You’re probably wondering why do you have tin foil on your windows Kristen? Well, this is my kids’ room and I have to block the light out, otherwise they won’t sleep in,” she says. “But this is a perfect fix, there’s no sunlight, they sleep in ‘til like seven. And yes, I know it looks like a meth den.”

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Her efforts to catch a few more zzzs are being thwarted, however, by their uninvited animal guest.

“Apparently this little trash panda thinks my kids should wake up earlier which is why he was ripping the tin foil off,” she says. “He probably has a lot of ideas about how this family should run like, ‘Don’t be lazy Kristen, get up with your kids.’ But you know what, no you get up with them.”

Kristen Bell/Instagram

RELATED: Watch Philly Fans Destroy the Ritz-Carlton Awning After Taking Turns Jumping Off of It

The next clip titled “Raccoon Rage,” highlights the mess he’s made behind outside their property — a move that only elevates Bell’s concerns.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Kristen Bell/Instagram

“And it’s not just that he’s trying to break into my house, he has got quite a temper,” she explains. “Because after I took the kibble feeder away look what he did. He took the cat house and chucked it across the yard again.”

Although Bell doesn’t reveal how they plan to remediate the issue, she does appear to have a good sense of humor about it, concluding her series with a photo of a furry burglar.