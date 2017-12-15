It’s officially the Kris–mas season.

Kris Jenner brought back her popular and beloved red polar bear for her Christmas decorations as revealed by daughter Kim Kardashian West on Instagram Thursday night.

Walking up to her mother’s home, Kardashian West noted her mother’s rainbow-themed decor as she took her children, North, 4, and Saint, 2, on a nighttime trip to see the decorations.

“So, my favorite thing to do is drive around the town and show my kids all the Christmas tree lights,” Kardashian West said in the video. “They haven’t seen my mom’s house decorated yet.”

Walking up to the entrance of Jenner’s home, the entrepreneur also took note of the giant nutcrackers leading up to the front door.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Once inside, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star, 37, showed her children the moving white reindeers that flanked the fireplace.

She soon turned her camera to a piece the momager admitted last year was her favorite: the giant red polar bear.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

In 2016, Jenner showed off the decorative bear next to a single Christmas tree that towered over those who approached it. She told Architectural Digest at the time that the bear was the pièce de résistance she was “most excited about.”

The red metal-and-glass bear is custom-made from Paris, France, and was once the only one of its kind in the U.S. (Steve Harvey debuted the same bear, in blue, on his Instagram on Tuesday as part of his “Blue Christmas” theme.)

According to E! News last year, Jenner’s grandson Mason, 8, named the polar bear “Christmas.”

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Both Jenner and Harvey paired up with Four Seasons Beverly Hills Artistic Director, Jeff Haynes-Leatham, to help envision their respective holiday decorations.

This year, however, Jenner had something different in mind, as her daughter noted on Instagram.

“Look at this bear my mom has,” Kardashian West said. “So, she did it differently this year. She used to have a huge tree but now she’s done four smaller trees, all rainbow, really classic and pretty.

Haynes-Leatham, who recently married Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes in a ceremony officiated by Kris, is the KarJenner family’s go-to holiday pro. He dreamed up Kris’s “Kandyland-chic” theme in 2015 (adding the bear in 2016) and decked out Kylie’s 20-foot baby pink-themed tree this year.