Kris Jenner is moving a little closer to daughter Kim Kardashian West and son-in-law Kanye West.

The KarJenner matriarch, 62, recently purchased a new home in Hidden Hills, California, just across the street from her daughter, PEOPLE confirms.

Jenner’s new home, which she bought for $9,925,000, features six bedrooms, eight baths, a theater, a gym and sits on 1.28 acres of land, according to Compass realty. A sprawling outdoor area boasts a swimming pool and a large backyard for her five grandchildren (and counting!).

The theater room is a relaxed space which currently features a large projection screen with blackout curtains – perfect for the movie-loving family.

Theater Compass

The open plan living room has enormous pocket doors that open out onto the outside patio for seamless indoor/outdoor living and entertaining.

Living room Compass

Kitchen Compass

Jenner’s new kitchen flows off the living room. The island has marble top with hardwood cabinets. Multiple sinks and prepping areas also make it easy to prepare meals for the whole family.

Breakfast nook Compass

Bar/Den Compass

A breakfast nook with eight table settings is perfect for Jenner’s large and expanding family, while a bar and den also provide a comfortable setting for Kardashian-Jenner gatherings.

Bedroom Compass

Walk-in closet Compass

Bathroom Compass

The master bedroom is sunlight and spacious with a seating area and a wide window with a view to the backyard.

The walk-in closet has plenty of space for the momager’s designer duds.

This is not the first time Kris, her daughter and son-in-law have lived in close proximity with the couple living with Jenner for close to three years while they renovated their now-sold Bel-Air home. The couple are now renovating their Hidden Hills.

Having Jenner nearby will certainly be helpful in the coming months when West and Kardashian West welcome their third child – who is being carried to term by a surrogate.

Jenner’s other daughters, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are also expecting their first children with their respective boyfriends, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott.

With a soon-to-be full house, Jenner is likely preparing for multiple visits from her loved one’s next year, while also seeking to be closer to her kids.