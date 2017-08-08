Kourtney Kardashian Hits the Beach in Egypt with Younes Bendjima

Is Kourtney Kardashian the new Cleopatra?

The 38-year-old reality star and her beau Younes Bendjima jetted off on a trip to Egypt, where the two have been making a splash and having a smoke with pals, including Kardashian’s BFF Simon Huck.

“She arrived in Cairo on Sunday with Younes and several friends,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They are visiting historic sites like the Pyramids of Giza. They have also enjoyed the north coast’s Hacienda Bay and the beaches.”

“RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARC,” Huck wrote on one photo of the group riding camels through the desert, as friend Phil Riportella pulls the animals along.

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARC A post shared by Simon Huck (@simonhuck) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

In a video Kardashian posted on Instagram, the gang is trying their hand at smoking a hookah. Huck shared a similar video that’s captioned “Vaca vibes.”

Meanwhile, Bendjima was busy updating followers on what the group was noshing on, which included a creamy pasta dish and a fruit plate.

“That’s our diet,” the 23-year-old model wrote.

Bendjima also captured some shots of Kardashian in the midst of what appears to be a magic trick. In this video on his Snapchat, she’s shown opening a melon and saying, “So tell me what this is, if this is your card?”

When they weren’t snacking and seeing tricks, the crew was unwinding on the beach. In one photo, Kardashian looks very relaxed in a blue bikini, while an Instagram story from Huck has them frolicking in the ocean.

“They are spending a few more days in Egypt,” says the source. “They are traveling with a security team.”