Kourtney Kardashian's Stunning Living Room Includes a Sentimental — and Huge — Present from Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian’s stunning living room is not built for comfort.

In a new post on her app, the 37-year-old mom of three shared a few behind-the-scenes details of her elegant space, and opened up about why kicking back on the couch was not at the top of her priorities list.

“When I was designing my living room with my decorator Martyn Lawrence Bullard, we agreed that this is the one room in the house that doesn’t need to be super comfortable,” Kardashian writes of the planning process with her family’s go-to interior designer.

Her reasoning for veering from the expected use of the space? “It has to be practical and kid-friendly, but not comfortable because this isn’t really a comfort room, it’s more of a party and entertaining space,” she says.

What the room lacks in coziness, it makes up for in luxury, with features like neutral chandeliers that “add dimension,” but don’t interfere with “the cool design of the ceiling,” and a coffee table with an impressive backstory.

“Martyn made this custom coffee table out of cerused oak—which is a special wood finish that highlights the natural grain in a subtle white pigment,” she says.

Aside from the high-end décor, Kardashian also integrated a few pieces with special meaning into the space, including one item from Kardashian’s childhood, gifted from mom Kris Jenner.

“I’ve had this Yamaha piano in my life since I was a little girl,” she says. “I took piano lessons on this exact piano, so it’s very sentimental to me—my mom gave it to me.”

The only question that remains: does she take song requests?