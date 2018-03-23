Kourtney Kardashian's Hyper-Organized Pantry Might Just Rival Khloe's Infamous Khlo-C-D Space

Forget the lavish vacations and jaw-dropping real estate. The real key to living like a Kardashian is decanting your cereal.

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her hyper-organized pantry in a new post on her site, and the Pinterest-worthy room rivals even sister Khloe’s famously spotless home.

“My pantry where we keep all the dried goods is one of my favorite rooms in the house, lol!” Kourtney, 38, admits of the walk-in space that sports floor to ceiling shelves and a moody green wall color, that’s a departure from the rest of her home.

The mom of three also shares some tips for re-creating the stylish zone: “I think the trick here is to optimize whatever space you have—and for me, that usually means putting things in woven bins and uniform glass jars,” she says.

One power play for any super-organized pantry is decanting your dry goods.

“I transfer cereal, dried beans, rice and spices from their original packing into glass jars with stainless steel lids with labels,” Kourtney says. “This makes everything look really tidy and also keeps food fresh after it’s been opened.”

It’s a trick used by everyone from Mandy Moore to Gwyneth Paltrow. While those stars had some help from celebrity organizing service The Home Edit, Kourtney appears to be self-educated — and her pantry isn’t the only place she puts her natural talents on display.

Kourtney also shared her secret for keeping her impressive closet from overflowing: always have a “giant giveaway bag” going.

“I have a handful of clothes and accessories I hold onto, thinking I’ll wear them the next time I’m somewhere really specific—like on an island or in the mountains,” she says. When she goes to pack for those particular destinations, if she doesn’t end up bringing a destination-specific item, she puts it in the donate pile.

And, it serves as a lesson for her kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3: “One thing I’ve always wanted to make sure the kids know is that not everyone in the world has toys and it’s important to give something away whenever they want something new.”

Now, she says, “they got excited about packing things to share with less-fortunate families.”