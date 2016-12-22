Kourtney Kardashian Dishes About Her Six (Yes, Six!) Christmas Tree Styles

Why have one Christmas tree when you can have six? That’s Kourtney Kardashian‘s motto, anyway.

The interior design guru is no stranger to making her house a home — especially around the holidays. In a recent interview with Vogue, Kardashian opened up about her decision to bring six Christmas trees into her home – including one for each of her three children Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

“We all go to a lot together and have the kids pick out their own trees for their bedrooms; they can decorate them however they want,” she says. “It’s a perfect spot for homemade decorations and allows them to be creative and have fun with it and do something all together as a family.”

RELATED: See Kris Jenner’s Home Decked Out with ‘Kandyland-Chic’ Christmas Decorations

Naturally, each of the trees has their own personality, ornaments and theme, and while she springs for some new additions every year, she also displays classic items from holidays’ past.

“I love certain things that are very traditional that we’ve had forever,” she writes in a new post on her app, where she shares the full details of her stunning trees. “But I also love when the Christmas decorations mix in well with the décor of my home, which has changed over the years.”

WATCH THIS: Jonathan Cheban Shows Off Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Tree

This year, Mason, took a traditional route — decorating his tree with a snow globe and M-monogrammed ornaments. His personal touch? A super-sized figurine of Darth Vader standing beside the tree.

Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, went for a more pretty-in-pink look, decorating her tree with purple and pink ornaments.

Little Reign, with the help from his mom, went with a smaller, Charlie Brown-esque tree, accompanied with Santa ornaments and a hefty, but friendly, lion beside it.

RELATED: WATCH: Khloé Kardashian Is Not the Best at Wrapping Presents: ‘Kris Jenner Would Be So Disappointed Right Now’

“Christmas morning takes place at my house and my entire family comes here, so I also have the responsibility to make it special for all of them, and I love doing it!” the 37-year-old gushes.

Though each tree brings a little something special to each room, they each share one commonality.

“The fluffy tree skirts that look like shearling — they soften the look and add some warmth to the house,” Kardashian says.