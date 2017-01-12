Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Bahamas Travel Guide — Plus Her Favorite Moments from Her Family Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian is basically your personal travel agent.

The 37-year-old KUWTK star recently took her children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, on a getaway to the Bahamas, and the trip was definitely one to remember.

“The Bahamas is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been,” she writes in a new post on her app. “I took the kids on vacation there over the summer and we all wanted to go back the second we left!”

After exploring the islands’ many oceanside dining spots and deep-sea activities, Kardashian has a handle on the area’s tropical hot spots. Here, a few of her favorites:

Where to nosh on local fare: “In Baker’s Bay, there’s a lunch spot called the Conch Shack that’s in the marina right on the water,” she says. “I always love to try local food when I travel, so I had the conch fritters — which I highly recommend!”

What to see in the sea: “The Bahamas is a great place to travel with the whole family since there are so many exotic adventures to go on with kids. We swam with sharks, stingrays and sea pigs — it was amazing!” she says.

How to discover the best-kept secret: Turns out, Kardashian’s favorite activity wasn’t a fancy dinner or luxurious hotel suite. Instead, she says, “The best part of the trip was walking along the beach looking for starfish with the kids.”