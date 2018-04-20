Kourtney Kardashian's $650-Per-Night Birthday Airstream Comes with a Serious Wildlife Warning

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t finished celebrating the big 3-9 yet!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, took a mini road trip up the Malibu coast, where they stayed in an airstream trailer with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

This isn’t your typical single-wide, though. Their home away from home appears to be this $650-per-night Airbnb set atop a cliff in the beach community.

It’s outfitted for some serious “glamping” (that’s glamorous camping), including a covered wood deck stacked with giant floor cushions from which lucky guests can watch the sunset.

The listing suggests guests “watch the milky way appear and count the constellations above or the moon reflect on the ocean below” or partake in the slightly less romantic-sounding activity of listening to “the seals barking down below.”

One whole side of the aluminum mobile abode has been replaced with sliding glass doors, seamlessly blending indoors and out. Inside, where Kardashian had her monogrammed luggage on display, a queen bed and boho decor complements the retro ride.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The unique stay does come with quite a few caveats given its exposed location in a wild, natural area.

“PLEASE DO NOT BOOK THIS LISTING if you are afraid of nature or its creatures. You are very likely to hear (or see) coyotes, owls, seals, roadrunners and bunnies. There is a bobcat in the area but these are usually very skittish,” the Airbnb’s host warns. The listing also points out that the local mice occasionally wander into the trailer, and that spotting one will not get you a discount.

Kardashian and Bendjima’s rustic hangout is also off the grid — meaning power comes from a solar battery outside and they could charge their phones off the stereo, though there’s not really a need because there’s no cell service at the site.

You can find a spot with reception, the host points out, down the rutted dirt road, which, it’s also crucial to note, can only be navigated by an SUV.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian and Bendjima seemed at ease with all these circumstances however. The pair watched the sunset from their deck, ate a Minnie Mouse birthday cake they brought along, and hung out in the cozy-looking bed. After which, they safely departed for civilization — and even more birthday celebrations.