Kim Kardashian West Made Kanye Guess the Destination of His Birthday Trip Based on Plane Snacks

Kim Kardashian West just posted one tasty #TBT.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up star, 37, reflected on a special trip she planned for husband Kanye West in celebration of his 40th birthday last June.

“Throwback to that time I surprised Kanye with a trip to Japan for his birthday!” she wrote alongside a photo of the rapper. “He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with!”

Kardashian did not hold back on the goodies, stuffing two large baskets with Japanese candies, donuts and multiple bags of Sriracha kettle cooked potato chips. West is all smiles as he overlooks his loot, confirming his wife’s observation that “He was happy!”

The mom of three (she welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate in January), chose to “sneak away” to the capital city in part because they could enjoy themselves without being noticed.

“We would put on hoodies. We took the train. No one bothered us,” she told The View. “It was great.”

Although kids North, 4, and Saint, 2, didn’t tag along to the Asian destination, they did join their parents for a trip to the Bahamas shortly before, where they celebrated West’s actual birthday, June 8. And while the second leg of the trip was short, it was exactly what the couple needed.

“It’s great to get away when there’s no noise and just us,” she said at the time. “That trip was really special.”