Trash to Treasure! Kim Kardashian West Stuns Social Media with Photos of Louis Vuitton Garbage Cans

Trash can be classy if you’re Kim Kardashian West.

The KUWTK star, who is excepting her third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West, caused quite the garbage fire on social media after snapping photos of trash cans decorated with the Louis Vuitton logo.

Although she doesn’t claim the side-by-side designer-inspired bins as her own, the Twitter-verse couldn’t help but take the opportunity to react to the spruced up receptacles.

even Kim Kardashian’s trash is more beautiful than me pic.twitter.com/W0dqT1CjTj — Olivia Maynard (@liv_maynard) January 11, 2018

@KimKardashian has Louis Vuitton trash cans and I aspire to be this extra pic.twitter.com/03QFmaElL9 — jarred (@jaltman93) January 11, 2018

“Even Kim Kardashian’s trash is more beautiful than me,” one user wrote. Another “aspired to be this extra.”

Many took a personal stance, jokingly comparing the move to their own lifestyles.

when I say that i’m trash, this is what I mean cc: @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/cl6q5gwQjx — Jenn O'Neill (@JENNeraly_crazy) January 11, 2018

If I have to accept my fate that I am trash I’ll at least be Kim Kardashian’s designer trash pic.twitter.com/8DDVaE6M8J — Megatma Ghandi (@CoffinMegan) January 11, 2018

“When I say I’m trash, this is what I mean,” said one fan. “If I have to accept my fate that I am trash I’ll at least be Kim Kardashian’s designer trash,” added another.

Kardashian West didn’t offer an explanation of where she came across the star bins in her Instagram Stories. Following the post, she also snapped photos of a wishing well and shared a few selfies with model and DJ Sita Abellan.

Although the luxury brand doesn’t appear to be selling their take on this household essential, it is possible to DIY a version of your own. With a stencil like this version from Etsy and a little spray paint you can transform the product-of-the-moment into a swanky statement maker that every neighbor will envy. Or at least tweet about.