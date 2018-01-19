'So Surreal!' Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Keeping Up Theme Composer Performing in Her Home

It seems Chicago West gets her lullabies performed live in her living room.

Kim Kardashian West, who welcomed a daughter, Chicago, with husband Kanye West via surrogate on January 15, shared a video on Twitter showing musician Francis Farewell Starlite of Francis and the Lights performing a melodic tune on piano at the couple’s California home.

“So surreal Francis playing our theme song on the piano,” the mother of three writes in a tweet quoting a video post from @kimkanyekimyefc.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Move Into Unfinished L.A. Mansion Before the Arrival of Baby No. 3

“Dope!!! @andthelights in KimYe’s home playing the theme song to @KUWTK he composed,” the fan account captioned the video clip.

So surreal Francis playing our theme song on the piano 🎹 https://t.co/fQGwcB8Alr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Starlite composed the song, “Morning,” which is featured on Francis and the Lights’ latest surprise album, Just for Us, dropped in December with a day’s notice.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Sell Bel-Air Mansion for $17.8 Million

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot

The melody was used in the new opening credits for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which Kim gave a sneak peak of in an earlier tweet posted in September ahead of the show’s fourteenth season premiere.

Our show has a new opening with a song by Francis @andthelights I hope you guys love it as much as I do! Premiering tomorrow on E! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/xWo7mXT1Hk — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 30, 2017

Starlite has been making the rounds as a favored collaborator in the world of hip-hop. He had previously worked with Kanye West on the track “Friends,” which appears on his 2016 release, Farewell, Starlite. Kanye is technically uncredited in the song, but appears in the music video, briefly lip syncing and grooving to the music, below. The singer also paired with Chance the Rapper on the song “May I Have This Dance,” and was quoted by Drake in his song “Madonna.”

The song received a positive reaction from KUWTK fans on Twitter. Francis and the Lights’ account also shared Kim’s tweet, adding the caption “What did you do for lunch today.”

RELATED: Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Million-Dollar Real Estate Empire

Kim and Kanye sold their Bel Air mansion for $18 million and moved into their new Hidden Hills home in December despite ongoing renovations, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

“The plan all along was to move in before the new baby arrives.,” the source says. “Kim seems happy.”