Kim Kardashian Shares 'Vacay Selfie' With Kanye and Bikini Photos Amid Sister Khloe's Baby Drama

Kim Kardashian West is by sister Khloe’s side in Cleveland today, but her Instagram is still on Vacation.

The beauty mogul, 37, vacationed in Turks & Caicos with her eldest sister Kourtney, 39, and Kourtney’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24. In new photos shared on her Instagram, Kim reveals that her husband, Kanye West, and at least some of both couple’s children were also on the island getaway.

Kim shared a sweet snap with her blond-haired and almost smiling husband. “Vacay selfie (Glam by Me!)” she captioned the photo.

The mom of three — she welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate in January — also posted a bikini-clad photo of herself posing on the sand beside a stand-up paddle board.

“OK OK I’m almost done posting vacay pics…” she wrote in a coy caption.

A day earlier, she shared a photo of her and Kanye’s oldest daughter, North, and Kourtney’s daughter with ex Scott Disick, Penelope, playing in the sand together. Kourtney had hinted that her little ones might be in tow, posting a photo of what appears to be Penelope covering her face with a book.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had previously deleted numerous photos from the family trip as news stories began to surface detailing the alleged infidelities of Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, days before the new mom was due to give birth. Khloe welcomed a baby girl, True, in Cleveland on April 12.

Kim later explained the action in a new post on the platform, noting she simply “didn’t like the vibe on my page,” but she “re-filtered” the photos and would soon be “reposting some.” She added that she’s “crazy about the vibe on my IG page. #PositiveVibesOnly.”